David Loasby Invests $212,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

David Loasby acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

