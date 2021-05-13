Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.87

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $8.98. Daxor shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 17,021 shares traded.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Daxor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87.

In other Daxor news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,267.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

