Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.73.

Shares of DE stock opened at $373.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.15. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

