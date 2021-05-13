Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.73.
Shares of DE stock opened at $373.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.15. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $400.34.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
