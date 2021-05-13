DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Down 25.2% This Week

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00675215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00081222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00234617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004563 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $588.37 or 0.01195189 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.45 or 0.01045039 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

