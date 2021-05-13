DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,574 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock worth $23,207,401. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Invesco stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

