Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 243.70 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.01. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10).

