Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DROOF. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

