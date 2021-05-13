Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.84.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

