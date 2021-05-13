Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.84.

DELL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,878,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

