Design Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Design Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $50.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Design Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

