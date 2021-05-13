Desjardins Comments on George Weston Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of George Weston in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE WN opened at C$113.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$91.95 and a 1-year high of C$116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total value of C$445,137.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,143,612.75. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,219,886.49. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,161 shares of company stock worth $5,362,545.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

