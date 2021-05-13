Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 225

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 221.13 ($2.89).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 193.64 ($2.53) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 204.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.01. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

