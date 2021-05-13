Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $24.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.50 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:MD opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 52,072 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MEDNAX by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MEDNAX by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

