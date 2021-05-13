Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.27 ($108.55).

BMW stock opened at €84.48 ($99.39) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €86.10 and a 200 day moving average of €75.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a twelve month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

