DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $9.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.96. 1,288,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,867. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.