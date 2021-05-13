Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.50. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.71.
Dexterra Group stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.21 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$6.84.
In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
