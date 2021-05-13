Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.50. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.71.

Dexterra Group stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.21 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

