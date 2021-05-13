DIGG (DIGG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. DIGG has a total market cap of $40.50 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $47,522.99 or 0.95739035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00078632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00575850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00228936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.01091645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.69 or 0.01206112 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 852 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

