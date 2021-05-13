Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 7,954 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.75% of Eastman Chemical worth $239,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after buying an additional 168,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.64. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,703 shares of company stock worth $27,716,991. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

