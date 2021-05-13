Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,847,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 147,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of General Electric worth $257,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

GE stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

