Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,334,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $221,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

