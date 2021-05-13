Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 336,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.11% of M.D.C. worth $224,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 386,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NYSE MDC opened at $55.54 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

