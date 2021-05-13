Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of DIOD opened at $69.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,246 shares of company stock valued at $19,257,493. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.