DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.30 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.96.

NASDAQ:DRTT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,002. The company has a market cap of $278.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 11,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at $754,557.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth $679,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

