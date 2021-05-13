Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,623. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52.

