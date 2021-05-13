Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.74. 58,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.17 and a 12-month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

