Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Sells $2,858,550.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of DPZ traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $422.40. 594,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,410. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $447.50.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
