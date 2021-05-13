Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Sells $2,858,550.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DPZ traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $422.40. 594,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,410. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

