Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up to $55.55

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.55, but opened at $57.73. Domo shares last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 2,123 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Domo in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

