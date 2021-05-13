Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.33. 7,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.