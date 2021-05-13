Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT Raised to $23.50 at Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

