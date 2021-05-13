Drep [new] Market Capitalization Tops $45.37 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $45.37 million and $11.90 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00088090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.95 or 0.01078154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00068577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00113087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062608 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

