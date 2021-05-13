Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

Shares of DUE opened at €33.22 ($39.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -147.19. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 1 year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.87.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Analyst Recommendations for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

