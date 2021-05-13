DXdao (DXD) One Day Volume Hits $2.39 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $460.94 or 0.00934268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00116915 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002971 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002982 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

