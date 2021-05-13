E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

EOAN stock opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.18.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

