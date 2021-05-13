E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Wednesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.18.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

