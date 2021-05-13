E.On (FRA:EOAN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

E.On (FRA:EOAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

E.On stock opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.97 and a 200-day moving average of €9.18.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

