E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EONGY. Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

