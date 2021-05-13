Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE EXP opened at $145.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $152.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.69.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $503,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,292 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,604 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

