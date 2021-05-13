Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $106.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,703 shares of company stock valued at $27,716,991 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 53,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.64. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $128.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

