Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.64. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $128.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,703 shares of company stock valued at $27,716,991. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

