ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$10.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.
Shares of TSE:ECN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.07. 301,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,410. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.22 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.