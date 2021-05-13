ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$10.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.07. 301,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,410. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.22 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$93.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

