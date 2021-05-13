EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Down 12% This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $301,337.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,125.51 or 1.00047052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00215633 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

