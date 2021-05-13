Effect.AI Price Hits $0.0549 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and $122,657.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00067087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00322399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.