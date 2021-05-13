eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce $93.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.90 million. eHealth posted sales of $88.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $688.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $700.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $824.43 million to $969.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Shares of EHTH traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.64. 503,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

