Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after acquiring an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,735 shares of company stock worth $1,916,389 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.75. The company had a trading volume of 87,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

