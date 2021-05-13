Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 91,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,656,283 shares.The stock last traded at $138.40 and had previously closed at $141.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,389. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3,396.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.