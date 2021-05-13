Electrum Dark (ELD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $110.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $9,724.31 and $110.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00086636 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

