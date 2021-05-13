Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Increased to GBX 160 by Analysts at Numis Securities

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

ELM traded up GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 147 ($1.92). The company had a trading volume of 623,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,865. The company has a market capitalization of £853.78 million and a PE ratio of -17.94. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 56.49 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 165.78 ($2.17). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24.

In other Elementis news, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69). Also, insider Christine Soden acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,200 ($31,617.45).

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

