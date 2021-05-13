Ellevest Inc. Acquires 424 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 152,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

