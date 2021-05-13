Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day moving average of $169.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

