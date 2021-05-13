Ellevest Inc. Has $157,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 261,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average of $141.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.